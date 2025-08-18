Fidato Wealth LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Fidato Wealth LLC reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up 0.2% of Fidato Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fidato Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,321,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 232,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,608,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,318,000 after purchasing an additional 918,559 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,159,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $983,161,000 after purchasing an additional 138,678 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,968,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $931,426,000 after purchasing an additional 75,865 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,891,000 after purchasing an additional 189,076 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $280.86 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a twelve month low of $201.63 and a twelve month high of $288.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.84 and a 200-day moving average of $246.60.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

