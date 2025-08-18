Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,495,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Steel Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 81,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 125,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,468. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ STLD opened at $126.42 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

