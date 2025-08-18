Sensible Money LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Sensible Money LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $246.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

