Lincoln Capital LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,172,000 after buying an additional 134,233 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 207,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $61.40 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $39.19 and a one year high of $64.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%. The company had revenue of $1,107,960 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 117.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $67.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $71.00 target price on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

