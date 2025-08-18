Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Position Boosted by RW Investment Management LLC

RW Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 10.6% of RW Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RW Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $85,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.82. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $79.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2972 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

