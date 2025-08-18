Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Acquired by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,710,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,925,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,953,000 after buying an additional 3,324,648 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $58.87 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.75. The company has a market cap of $169.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

