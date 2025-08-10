Top Financial Stocks To Consider – August 9th

Robinhood Markets, BitMine Immersion Technologies, Coinbase Global, UnitedHealth Group, and Uber Technologies are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies that operate in the financial services sector—banks, insurance companies, investment managers, brokerages and similar institutions. Their market performance is driven by factors such as interest‐rate movements, regulatory changes and overall economic conditions. Investors often hold financial stocks for both dividend income and potential capital appreciation tied to the health of the financial system. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.63. The stock had a trading volume of 41,800,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,111,400. The company has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.00. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. is a financial services company in the Banking industry.

BMNR traded up $10.15 on Friday, hitting $51.43. The company had a trading volume of 91,287,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,903. BitMine Immersion Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $221.30 million and a P/E ratio of -116.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $310.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,219,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,007,430. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.33. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 3.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded up $6.07 on Friday, hitting $250.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,146,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,404,546. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.64. 26,183,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,471,660. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Recommended Stories