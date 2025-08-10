Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management trimmed its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Unum Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Unum Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 202.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 945,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 632,358 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $105,199,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $69.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.32.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

