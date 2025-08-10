Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,583,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90,371 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.5% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $324,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Danaher by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Danaher by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 443,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.61.

Danaher Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $200.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.94. The company has a market cap of $143.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

