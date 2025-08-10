Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Position Reduced by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC trimmed its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,489 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $684,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth $204,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sysco by 502.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Wall Street Zen lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

