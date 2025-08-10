King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,635,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,073 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Kinder Morgan worth $75,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,273,550.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $171,414.80. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 232,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,545.20. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,715 shares of company stock worth $3,081,245. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 95.90%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.