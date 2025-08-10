Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.72 Million in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,311 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 108.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 18,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 431 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,495. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.72.

Best Buy Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $68.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 92.91%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

