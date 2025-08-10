Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 624.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,497 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 42.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.