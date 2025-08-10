Aigen Investment Management LP Has $2.36 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 674.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 29,266 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,142,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,606,624,000 after buying an additional 364,515 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 20,865,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,464,094,000 after buying an additional 104,077 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,984,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,192,471,000 after buying an additional 6,337,312 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,347,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,147,220,000 after buying an additional 999,522 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,429,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,632,000 after buying an additional 6,687,770 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP opened at $75.04 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

