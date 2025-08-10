Digital Media Stocks To Watch Now – August 9th

Adobe, Alibaba Group, Sunrun, Rocket Companies, and Digital Realty Trust are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of companies that produce, distribute or monetize content through digital platforms—such as streaming services, social networks and online publishers. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to trends in online content consumption, user engagement and digital advertising revenues. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,506,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.05.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.34. 9,749,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,689,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day moving average is $119.17. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $77.74 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

RUN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,586,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,596,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.37.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,914,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,490,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 18.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.60 and a beta of 2.28.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.00. 905,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,664. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.74. The company has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.22.

