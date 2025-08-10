Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,002,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,414,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,750 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,126,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,751,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,843,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,567,654,000 after purchasing an additional 667,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,420,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,012,649,000 after purchasing an additional 312,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 392.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,416,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $775,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,829 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $193.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $165,954.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,398.90. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,214 shares of company stock worth $579,206. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. William Blair cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

