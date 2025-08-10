Pandora Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1%

JNJ stock opened at $173.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $173.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

