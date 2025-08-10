Magellan Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,668,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 287,103 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up about 2.5% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $205,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $62.26.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 92.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

