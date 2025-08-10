Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 838 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 177,412.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,112 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,805,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,797,619,000 after purchasing an additional 89,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,911,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,421,979,000 after purchasing an additional 87,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 97,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,013,000 after purchasing an additional 75,780 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,616.86.

Transdigm Group Trading Down 2.6%

TDG opened at $1,392.54 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,183.60 and a 1-year high of $1,623.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,507.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,411.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total transaction of $65,122,957.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 88,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,997,959.19. This trade represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total value of $6,751,644.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,429,398.76. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,872 shares of company stock valued at $100,747,061 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

