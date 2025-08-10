Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 57,005 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 90.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,005 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 935,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,493,000 after acquiring an additional 85,508 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $2,163,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,839,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,648,000 after acquiring an additional 389,490 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,645.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.9%

Dollar Tree stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.96. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cfra Research raised Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

