Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $93.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $86.00. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.

GPN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Cowen cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Williams Trading set a $75.00 target price on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.21.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.3%

GPN opened at $80.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.64. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 32.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,050,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,156 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 75,379.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,517,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,131 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,695,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,107,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,001,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,107,000 after buying an additional 874,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

