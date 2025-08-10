MMCAP International Inc. SPC Reduces Position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC lowered its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,672,023,000 after buying an additional 6,395,375 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,858,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $134,457,000 after buying an additional 2,154,037 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $86,900,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in General Motors by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,111,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,428,000 after buying an additional 1,712,033 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $60,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. General Motors’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $1,271,020.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,274.13. The trade was a 73.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GM

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.