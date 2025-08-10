Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,989 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $795,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in FedEx by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 160,596 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,150,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $259.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $315.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

FedEx Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE FDX opened at $227.87 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. This trade represents a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

