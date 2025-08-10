58,792 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 58,792 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,217 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,168 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,153 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of LVS stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

