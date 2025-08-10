Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $11.54 Million Stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $110.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average of $80.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $110.60.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $14,326,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,661.48. This represents a 20.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 586,000 shares of company stock worth $52,935,980. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.