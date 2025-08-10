44,506 Shares in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Bought by American Alpha Advisors LLC

American Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,506 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,590,333,000 after buying an additional 55,576,478 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 6,915.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,404,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947,527 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,905.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,096,000 after buying an additional 7,723,601 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE F opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.48. Ford Motor Company has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $11.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

