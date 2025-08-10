American Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

American Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.5% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $800,000. True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,770,000 after buying an additional 611,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.0%

Emerson Electric stock opened at $132.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

