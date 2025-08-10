Cooper Financial Group Reduces Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,748 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 47.0% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 1,277.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 23,681 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,762,878,000 after buying an additional 1,885,370 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.2% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $297,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,214.04. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $250.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $260.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.