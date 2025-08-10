Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $173.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $417.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $173.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

