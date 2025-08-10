Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 5,240,628 Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,240,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $732,692,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ORCL opened at $250.04 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $260.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.81. The company has a market cap of $702.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.