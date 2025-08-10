Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,889 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.5% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whelan Financial increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 4,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:WMT opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.30 and a 200 day moving average of $95.38. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,064,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,252,135. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,896,799.42. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.