Cooper Financial Group Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.5%

LLY opened at $625.15 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $774.10 and a 200-day moving average of $799.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $592.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 98.25% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $984.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

