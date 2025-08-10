Linscomb Wealth Inc. Acquires 4,245 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,936 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.7% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $134.41 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $107.11 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.69 and its 200 day moving average is $131.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $233.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

