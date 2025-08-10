National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 93,014 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $30,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 131,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Bank of America cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $156.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.61. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

