Cynosure Group LLC Buys 880 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $240,269,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,629 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,456.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,458,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429,804 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,090,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,331 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,697,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,193 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $149.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

