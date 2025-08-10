Swiss National Bank Acquires 200 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 416,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $105,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $411.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Argus set a $375.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

NYSE PWR opened at $386.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.44. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $424.94.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.19%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

