Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,450 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.6%

D.R. Horton stock opened at $156.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

