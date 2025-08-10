Cooper Financial Group Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $240,653,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,256,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,409,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 68.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,406,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $405,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,760 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $106.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.97. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $455.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

