SouthState Corp Sells 77,066 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

SouthState Corp cut its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,066 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $18,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at $5,720,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth $1,508,657,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in CocaCola by 21.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 2,065.1% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in CocaCola by 2,075.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,016,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,815,000 after purchasing an additional 969,956 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of KO stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.89. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

