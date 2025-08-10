SouthState Corp Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $112.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $202.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.