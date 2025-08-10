Linscomb Wealth Inc. Buys 2,969 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $173.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $173.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

