First American Trust FSB Sells 86 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First American Trust FSB lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $250.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $2.21 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,533 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $320.80 per share, for a total transaction of $491,786.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,386.40. The trade was a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristen Gil purchased 3,700 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $271.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,327.06. The trade was a 3,135.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 price target (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.52.

Read Our Latest Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.