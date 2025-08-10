40,182 Shares in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000. Entergy accounts for 0.6% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 6,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Entergy by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 62,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 34,668 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $13,554,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,279. This represents a 57.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.85%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.