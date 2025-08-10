Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 15,745 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Saturday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.12.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $168.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.28. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 110.75%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $1,597,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 54,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,261,325.36. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $16,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 808,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,353,571.52. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.