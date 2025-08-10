Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $203,000 in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $119,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 87.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $382,000. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 35.5% in the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $313.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $322.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

In other news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total transaction of $13,696,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452,165. This represents a 52.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.81, for a total transaction of $1,717,326.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,137.23. This represents a 50.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,370 shares of company stock worth $78,408,011. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

