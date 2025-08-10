Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.4% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $35,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 12,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $249.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Phillip Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.



