Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,829 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,608,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $2,520,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $250.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $366.52.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex acquired 17,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 203,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This represents a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

