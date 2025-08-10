Barnett & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,519,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,781,000 after purchasing an additional 265,873 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 16.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,270,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,659,000 after purchasing an additional 326,923 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,898,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,374,000 after purchasing an additional 899,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,908,000 after purchasing an additional 105,158 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Dirkson R. Charles purchased 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,350. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLDR stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.76 and its 200 day moving average is $127.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.68. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $203.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on BLDR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.44.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

