Aigen Investment Management LP Has $7.27 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1,262.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,436 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.2% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 414.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,789,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,742,000 after buying an additional 2,393,383 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,050,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,529,000 after buying an additional 1,670,305 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4,160.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,547,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,340,000 after buying an additional 1,511,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,257,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $44.86 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

