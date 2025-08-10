White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $15,513,000. F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE PM opened at $170.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.44. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.62 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $264.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

